The Divide: Life after ‘Stay Home’ order

This week on “The Divide”: What does life after the “Stay at Home” order look like? Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan discusses when the order might be lifted, and how quickly restrictions would be dialed back.

Plus: U.S. Rep. Denny Heck on his decision to run for Lt. Governor.

Also: “Small Business Sunday” continues with an effort to support local businesses, led by recent UW and WSU grads.

Commentary: Why protecting state prisons from a Coronavirus outbreak is in our best interest.

Watch the full episode here: