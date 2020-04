Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gig Harbor's Michael Greller, Jordan Spieth's caddie, took time with Q13 Fox Sports Director Aaron Levine on Sunday night to look back at the fifth anniversary of Jordan Spieth's Masters win in 2015.

Greller, who attended the Masters as a fan in 2012 while still a middle school math teacher in University Place, was alongside Spieth just three years later when he won his first major title.

