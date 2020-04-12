15-year-old shot while riding ATV in Pierce County

PIERCE COUNTY — A 15-year-old was shot in the leg Saturday afternoon while riding an ATV in Pierce County.

Detective Ed Troyer, a Pierce County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said it happened about 4:30 p.m. in the 294th Street East (Power Line Road).

A property owner reportedly shot the teen after confronting him and the adult who was driving the ATV.

Troyer said the property owner claimed self-defense, but he was booked into the Pierce County Jail and is now facing first-degree assault charges.

The property owner has called authorities several times before to report ATV riders, Troyer said.

The teen was taken to Tacoma General Hospital. Troyer said his condition is unknown.