XFL suspends operations, lays off all employees

Posted 10:05 AM, April 10, 2020, by , Updated at 10:08AM, April 10, 2020
SEATTLE -- The XFL's rebirth season was halted by the coronavirus, and now it looks like the league is no more.

According to NFL Insider Field Yates, COO Jeffery Pollock told XFL employees on a conference call that the league is suspending operations and all employees have been laid off.

The Seattle Dragons, one of eight teams in the XFL, played only five games before the league ended the season in mid-March over coronavirus concerns. They were 1-4 and tied for the worst record in the league.

 

Billed as a rawer version of football, the original iteration of XFL in 2001 had fewer rules regulating safety, and encouraged hard hits. Though it came into being with a lot of fanfare, the XFL quickly folded after poor television ratings.

The rebirth was welcomed with much fanfare. More than 29,000 people attended the Dragons' home opener at CenturyLink Field.

