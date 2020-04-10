MISSING: Seattle Police and the family of Devante Davis are asking for the public’s help to find him

MISSING IN SEATTLE —

Devante Davis, 27, was last seen on April 1st in Skyway, where he lives.

About an hour after he left home, his white Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme was found abandoned in the Eatonville area of Pierce County.

Devante works in Kent.

His family describes him as very quiet and shy. He would not approach anyone and ask for help, but they are extremely concerned for his safety.

Devante is 5’11, 165 pounds. He usually wears glasses.

The side shot photo is the most recent.

He was wearing a black hoodie, dark blue jeans and black shoes.

If you see him, please call 911 immediately.