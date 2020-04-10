‘I’m not like this:’ Help ID apologetic, armed serial robbery suspect seen wearing medical mask

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

A serial armed robbery suspect seems to feel guilty about his crimes, even apologizing to a couple of the victims.

Take a look at the surveillance photos from the most recent robbery on March 29th at a Valero gas station in the Haller Lake neighborhood of Seattle. He gave the clerk a note that said, “I have a gun. Empty out the register and I will not hurt you.” As he turned to leave with the money, he told her, “Sorry.” As he ran west from the store, she saw that he had blond hair when his hood fell off and noted that he was wearing Crocs, or sandals.

Detectives say his MO fits a robbery at a Bartell’s in Magnolia on March 24th, when he gave a note to the pharmacist demanding all the ‘benzos.’ He couldn’t stop fidgeting and acting nervous the entire time he was waiting. After he got a single bottle of Alprazolam, he went to the front of the store and demanded cash from the register. He pulled a black handgun out of a brown paper bag and held it against his chest. He left after he got the money.

Seattle Police think his spree started on March 18th with two robberies, one at the Uptown Espresso in lower Queen Anne, when police say he came into the coffee shop, pulled out a box cutter and said he was robbing them, then took their tip jar.

Later that afternoon, he spent about 30 minutes sitting in the Fainting Goat gelato restaurant in Wallingford, before approaching the store clerk and telling her this is a robbery, saying, ‘I'm not like this, but I'm in a real bad situation." He only got away with $90.

"Will this guy stop? Probably not. He's gotten away with four of them that we are aware of. We feel that he'll probably continue, probably has a serious drug habit and he is dangerous, because he's been armed in at least two of these cases,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

Seattle Police describe the suspect as white, in his 20's or 30's, between 5’6” and 5’8”, with blond hair or reddish-blond hair and a thin build.

No vehicle has been seen.

If you know who this suspect is, Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. You will remain anonymous. Submit tips through the P3 Tips App that you can download to your cell phone for free, or call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).