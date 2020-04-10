Help ID Porch Pirate who didn’t let barking dogs deter her from boldy snatching package

WANTED IN NORMANDY PARK –

Barking dogs did not stop a Porch Pirate from snatching a package from the front of a home in the late morning of March 27th.

It’s a seriously bold move by the suspect with everyone staying at home these days. “The person went right up to the door, shortly after it had just been delivered by the delivery service. Probably the package’s on the porch less than 10 minutes. Person grabbed it, headed straight back to their car,” said Normandy Park Police Chief Dan Yourkoski. “You know, with everybody being at home, we’re actually seeing, for the most part, a decrease in crime, because everybody’s at home, a decrease in burglaries and package theft.”

But, this woman is sure bucking the trend.

Normandy Park Police hope you can tell detectives her name. They say she's white, in her early 20's, with dark hair.

They’d also like help tracking down the car she was driving. "Late 90's sedan, possibly a Toyota Corolla, light blue in color. It's got kind of some distinct black rims on the tires and the front bumper, it looks like it's falling off and is attached with maybe a piece of rope,” said Chief Yourkoski.

The suspect's likely a prolific package thief and isn't going to stop until you can help Normandy Park Police identify her.

If you know her name, anything about her, or her car, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).