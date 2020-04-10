Double murder mystery: Help King County detectives solve deadly ambush of Michael Williams and Javon Johnson

KILLER WANTED IN SEATAC —

A double murder mystery on the border of Tukwila and SeaTac, where two young men were ambushed at a stop light. Officers responded to a 911 call early on Monday morning on March 23rd and found the victims in their car at the intersection of S. 152nd and Pacific Highway S. Both had been shot.

Michael Williams,19, and Javon Johnson, 21, were taken to Harborview, but neither survived.

Now, King County Major Crimes detectives and the victims’ families are asking for your help to solve this case and stop the violence.

Gloria King wants answers. She deserves answers. Why were the young man she raised since he was 6 days old and his cousin murdered in cold blood? “There’s gotta be some kind of reason. Somebody knows something. Michael had four shots in his body and he bled out. Javon had two shots and it killed the both of them, but when you killed them, you didn’t just kill them, you killed their families,” said Gloria.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

No grandmother should ever have to bury her grandson, but that's what she did this week. Mikey, as she called him, would have been 20 years old next month.

The murders have been hardest on Mikey's little sister, Diamond. “How can you go to sleep every day knowing that you killed somebody? I don't have nobody to teach me how this is, this life. I've been with him since day one," said Diamond.

Mikey was planning to have a barbecue for his birthday. Now, Diamond is planning one in his memory. “Knowing I don't have the brother I woke up to every day hurts, but I'm living like he's alive. I'm living like if he was here. I'm living for him. I'm living for the both of them,” said Diamond.

Mikey and Javon were the best of friends. "They got in trouble, sometimes together, sometimes separately, but it was nothing violent,” said Gloria. She says both had really just started to mature. Mikey had been working Labor Ready. Javon got his GED and was recently approved for a student loan to attend Renton Technical College. He was also a new father. “I think that's what helped Javon straighten up, was that he loved his little son and he spent a lot of time with him and now that baby will have to grow up without even knowing his dad, as much as his dad loved him,” said Gloria.

Even though it's been more than two weeks, the memorial is well taken care of and part of the reason is because Diamond has come there every day to make sure that the letters are there and there are fresh flowers. Michael's friends from Tukwila put out some roses, as well. For the family, knowing why is important. For detectives, knowing who is what matters.

Detectives say Mikey and Javon were in Javon's car. The suspect pulled up alongside them as they sat at the stoplight and fired multiple rounds, before racing away.

“Go back on your cameras and look. If you see anything, a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed late at night, or just a vehicle that doesn't seem to be in the right place, one you haven't seen before. Those are the type of tips that we need,” said King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbott.

King County Sheriff's Major Crimes Detective Michael Glasgow is the lead investigator. “The problem is these guys are still out there. Whoever they are, they're out there and what's the next step? They've already taken it to the level of killing two people in the middle of the street,” said Det. Glasgow. He says they believe there could be witnesses to the shooting, or others that have information on the suspect, or suspects involved. “What we're really looking for right now is just help from the public. People are talking, people are talking about this incident and we want to hear from them,” said Det. Glasgow. He says right now, they found no reason for the murders. No good understanding of why Mikey and Javon were shot and killed. They are working the evidence they've gathered so far, but any lead at this point would help. “We have two dead people and those young men need justice and their families need justice and that is what we are here to do,” said Det. Glasgow.

"Just to sit there and shoot them like they're targets and you don't have anything else to do, but sit there and play with your gun, uh uh. I can't understand it,” said Gloria. She’s praying for some kind of answer as to why this violence has come to her family, praying the suspect surrenders. “They're going to go the rest of their life looking over their shoulder and wondering who saw them, who knows why they did this. The best thing they can do is clean it up yourself,” said Gloria.

If you have any information on the suspects, videos or photos for King County Sheriff's detectives, you can submit those anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound through the P3 Tips App that you can download to your cell phone for free. You can also call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

You will never be asked to give your name.

Crime Stoppers will pay you a $2,000 cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest and charge in the case.