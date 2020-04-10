Corey Brock: Convicted felon skipping court, wanted after officers watch him break into house

WANTED IN KING COUNTY —

Talk about bad timing for a burglar: Corey Brock is a convicted felon who is wanted in King County for Residential Burglary and the case against him appears to be very strong, considering the audience of crime fighters who were watching him when they say he broke into a home in Federal Way in February.

“Detectives happened to be in the area of a neighborhood and while they were there sitting, plainclothes detectives, they witnessed Corey break into a house, right in front of them. He broke in through the front door, the house alarm began going off. He ran through the house and collected some items and then quickly left, jumped into a waiting Jeep that was out front. Detectives followed that Jeep all the way to Puyallup. Once it stopped, they ended up arresting Corey Brock out of the passenger seat, and they also arrested the driver. He failed to appear for a court date. He now has $100,000 warrant for his arrest for Residential Burglary Second Degree. We’re hoping that somebody recognize this guy and knows where he’s hiding out at, so we can get him back behind bars before he breaks into somebody else’s house,” said King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbott.

And get this, just hours before Brock got busted for that burglary, he’d been in court in King County on a prior auto theft charge.

He has multiple convictions for identity theft and vehicle theft.

He’s also a convicted child rapist who has failed to register as a sex offender in the past.

Brock’s arrest warrant is for 2nd degree Residential Burglary.

He’s 33 years old, 6’5” and weighs 255 pounds.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone that you can download for free to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.