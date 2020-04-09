Two injured in Everett shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERETT, Wash. -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting Thursday afternoon in Everett.

Everett police were called around 2:30 p.m. to the report of shots fired in the 2700 block of Hoyt. Several buildings in the area were placed on lockdown, authorities said.

EVCC ALERT - 3:44 p.m. UPDATE - EvCC's main campus remains in lockdown due to police activity in the area. This is not a drill. Lock doors. Seek shelter. — Everett CC (@EverettCC) April 9, 2020

Two people were injured and taken to Providence Regional Medical Center. Their conditions were not known.

Police said two people were detained but it was not immediately clear if they were involved in the shooting.

Officers were also using a K9 to track any possible additional suspects.

