COVID-19 in Washington: Links and resources to help you during coronavirus pandemic

Two injured in Everett shooting

Posted 4:29 PM, April 9, 2020, by , Updated at 04:35PM, April 9, 2020
Data pix.

EVERETT, Wash. -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting Thursday afternoon in Everett.

Everett police were called around 2:30 p.m. to the report of shots fired in the 2700 block of Hoyt. Several buildings in the area were placed on lockdown, authorities said.

Two people were injured and taken to Providence Regional Medical Center. Their conditions were not known.

Police said two people were detained but it was not immediately clear if they were involved in the shooting.

Officers were also using a K9 to track any possible additional suspects.

This story is breaking and will be updated. Watch Q13 News at 4, 5, 8, 9, 10 & 11 p.m. for updates.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.