Tacoma Police: Three arrested in double shooting that killed one, injured another

TACOMA -- Three people are behind bars facing first-degree murder charges in connection to a double shooting and homicide in Tacoma.

According to Tacoma Police, a 28-year-old woman was found dead in her home near Franklin Park, and a man she was dating was found injured on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound .

The 33-year-old man who was injured was in stable condition over the weekend.

Police have not released details on what led to the shooting or how the three suspects were involved.

They've all been booked into jail on first-degree murder charges. Q13 does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged with a crime.