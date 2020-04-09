Passenger killed, driver critically injured in Everett motorcycle crash

COVID-19 in Washington: Links and resources to help you during coronavirus pandemic

April 9, 2020
EVERETT - State troopers are investigating after a 38-year-old woman was killed in a motorcycle crash late Wednesday evening near Everett.

The driver, a 37-year-old man, was critically injured. Troopers believe he was driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

About 10:30 p.m., the driver and passenger were headed north on I-5 near 128th SW Street in Everett when the motorcycle left the roadway for unknown reasons and crashed, state troopers said.

The female passenger was killed in the crash, troopers said. The male driver was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

He will likely be charged with vehicular homicide and DUI, troopers said.

It is not immediately known what led to the crash.

