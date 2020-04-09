Lynnwood area jogger hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LYNNWOOD, Wash. -- A woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries Wednesday evening after she was struck by a vehicle while jogging.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, it happened about 6:45 p.m. in the 3100 block of Larch Way near Lynnwood.

The vehicle veered off the road and onto the shoulder, hitting the woman while she jogged.

She was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect called 911 and said he believed he hit a woman while driving.

Deputies went to the man's home. It's unclear if he was booked or what charges he could be facing.