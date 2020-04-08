Reservations required for ‘essential’ bus rides in Thurston County starting next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLYMPIA -- Intercity Transit will transition to a reservation-only bus system for "essential trips" starting next week.

A release from Intercity Transit, which provides bus service in Olympia, Tumwater, Lacey and Yelm, says the move is in response to the state's stay-at-home order in place through May 4.

Scheduled bus service will be temporarily suspended and replaced by a reservation-based transit service. Reservations must be made 2-5 days in advance. There will be no same-day reservations.

Dial-A-Lift services will continue for qualified passengers making essential trips.

Essential trips will be vetted by the transit agency and include visits to the grocery store, pharmacy, medical appointments, and transportation for essential employees performing work for an essential business.

HOW TO MAKE A RESERVATION

Customers can make an essential trip reservation by calling 360-786-1881 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekends.

Email requests can also be sent to DALdispatch@intercitytransit.com. Be prepared to provide your name, phone number, address of your origin and destination, and the time you want to ride.

Reservations will be accepted starting Wednesday, April 8 for service beginning on Monday, April 13.

Reservations will need to be made between 2 and 5 days in advance; no same-day reservations will be available. Transit service will be provided between the hours of 7 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. Find answers to frequently asked questions.

"Intercity Transit will restore scheduled public transportation services when it is safe for our customers and employees to do so. We appreciate the cooperation and support of the public to limit travel to essential trips only," the agency said in a press release.