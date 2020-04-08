Bernie Sanders drops 2020 bid, leaving Biden as likely nominee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Bernie Sanders, who saw his once strong lead in the Democratic primary evaporate as the party’s establishment lined swiftly up behind rival Joe Biden, ended his presidential bid on Wednesday, an acknowledgment that the former vice president is too far ahead for him to have any reasonable hope of catching up.

The Vermont senator’s announcement makes Biden the presumptive Democratic nominee to challenge President Donald Trump in November.

Chances of Sanders winning the nomination appear mathematically slim and pressure from some Democrats has mounted on the senator for weeks to drop out of the race to avoid a lengthy primary and coalesce the party.

The coronavirus pandemic has upended the election, leading many states to postpone their primary dates over the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendations about large gatherings.