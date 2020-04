Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Boarded-up businesses in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood are getting a makeover.

Ballard Alliance, the neighborhood's chamber of commerce, says groups of artists will be painting murals on buildings in the coming weeks.

Organizers hope the art will discourage graffiti taggers and brighten-up the buildings.

The Ballard Alliance says the project has several artists painting murals at more than a dozen businesses -- with donated paint and supplies.