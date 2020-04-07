Woodinville winery collecting “letters of love” for isolated, lonely senior citizens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODINVILLE, Wash. -- The coronavirus outbreak has left a lot of our older and more at-risk residents feeling lonely and isolated as they're urged to stay at home and away from other people.

With that in mind, Tinte Cellars in Woodinville has started a "Letters of Love for the Elderly" initiative, partnering with the Northshore Community Center to make sure notes of kindness are delivered to senior communities in Woodinville, Bothell, Kenmore, Mill Creek and Kirkland.

Here's how you can help:

• CREATE A HANDWRITTEN LETTER OR CARD.

• THEY MUST BE LEGIBLE -- ITS OKAY IF YOU AREN'T ARTISTIC -- EMBRACE ALL CREATIVITY!

• BE KIND AND THOUGHTFUL

• AVOID USING RELIGIOUS THEMES, PHRASES, OR QUOTES.

• EXCLUDE THE DATE.

• PLEASE PUT YOUR LETTERS IN AN UNSEALED ENVELOPE.

Mail the letters in unsealed envelopes to:

Attn: Director of Senior Centers

Northshore Senior Center

10201 E. Riverside Drive

Bothell, WA 98011