Up to $3,000 reward offered for info on pawn shop burglary in Grays Harbor County

OAKVILLE, Wash. — Can you identify this suspect who stole three handguns from the Auto Sales Unlimited Pawn Shop at 506 E Pine St. in Oakville in March 31st?

The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office and ATF are investigating the burglary, in which one suspect forced entry into the store, stole the three handguns, then fled to a waiting vehicle.

ATF is offering up to $1,500 and the NSSF is matching the reward for a total of up to a $3,000 reward.

Anyone with information about the person or persons responsible and/or information leading to the recovery of the stolen firearms should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website.

Tips may also be submitted to ATF using the ReportIt® app, available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting www.reportit.com. All calls and tips will be kept confidential.