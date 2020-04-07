UFC 249 to take place at secret location, private island possible for future fights

Dana White insisted Monday UFC 249 will happen and said he is days away from securing a “private island” to host other future fights amid the coronavirus pandemic.

White, the president of the fight promotion, told ESPN that UFC 249 would take place at a secret location in the U.S. The fight is headlined by Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje, who will be fighting for the interim lightweight title after Khabib Nurmagomedov dropped out of the event over coronavirus concerns.

White told ESPN the place he has for the April 18 fight is secured for two months and he plans to have weekly fights after the event. He added that the “private island” could possibly host international fights.

“I’ll tell you this, I’m this close to getting a deal done,” White said. “So this place where this fight is going to be on April 18 I have locked up for two months, so I’m going to continue to pump fights out. I also secured an island. I’ve got an island. The infrastructure is being built right now. We’re going to do all of our international fights on this island.

“So when we do this fight April 18, international and in the United States, we’re going to start cranking. The UFC will be back up and running, internationally and here in the States.”

White said he wasn’t going to reveal the location of UFC 249.

“There’s a lot of creepy people out there, and when they find out the location, they will start attacking the location and making phone calls,” he said. “So this keeps the creeps at bay.”

He added that even the fighters won’t know where they are going.

White said everybody is going to be safe at the event.

“We consulted with our doctor, Dr. Davidson, who has consulted with many other doctors,” White said. “Like I said, the health and safety of not just the athletes, but the athletic commission that will be there, the referees and judges who will be there, my production staff — I’ll be there! — we’re making sure that everybody is taken care of. We are going above and beyond, making sure that everyone is safe.”