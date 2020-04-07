Senior Shoutout: Nominate a high school senior for recognition on Q13 News

Welcome to High School Senior Shoutout!

With the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic closing schools for the 2019-2020 school year, Q13 News wants to recognize local high school seniors for their achievements both in and outside of the classroom.

To nominate someone for on-air recognition on Q13 News, send a with a photo of your high school senior AND please include ALL of the following information in the description box below:

The high school senior’s name How to pronounce their name Name and city of school attended Please write what makes them special in 150 characters or less



Please submit your photo only ONCE! It will not appear in the gallery until it is approved by Q13 News.

