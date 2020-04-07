× Police: Child rape suspect killed after leading deputies on high-speed chase near Eatonville

EATONVILLE, Wash. — A child rape suspect was killed after leading deputies on a high-speed chase Tuesday afternoon in Pierce County.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, a caller told 911 dispatchers at 2:10 p.m. that there was a man “acting crazy” in a parking lot on Mountain Highway E. near Eatonville.

A few hours later around 5:00 p.m., deputies found the suspect’s vehicle on Mountain Highway near 356th Street. The suspect drove off at speeds over 80 mph, deputies said, while brake checking and trying to ram several patrol cars.

The suspect eventually crashed at Mountain Highway E and SR 702. Shots were fired and the suspect was struck.

Deputies said the 37-year-old man was taken to Madigan Army Hospital where he later died.

Authorities said the man was supposed to meet with detectives earlier in the day about a child rape investigation.

The Tacoma Police Department will conduct the investigation which is standard protocol. Deputies involved in the shooting are being placed on administrative leave.

No further details have been released.