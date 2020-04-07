NYC virus deaths exceed 3,200, topping toll for 9/11 attacks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s death toll from the coronavirus officially eclipsed the number of those killed at the World Trade Center on 9/11, health officials said Tuesday. In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was in intensive care with the virus,

At least 3,202 people have died in New York City from COVID-19, according to the count released by the city. The deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil killed 2,753 people in the city and 2,977 overall, when hijacked planes slammed into the twin towers, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field on Sept. 11, 2001.

New York state recorded 731 new coronavirus deaths Tuesday, its biggest one-day jump yet, for a statewide toll of nearly 5,500, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. But in an encouraging sign, he reported that the average number of people newly hospitalized each day dropped over the past three days.

Across the U.S., the death toll reached about 11,000, with around 370,000 confirmed infections.

In London, the 55-year-old Johnson, the world’s first head of government known to have fallen ill with the virus, was in stable condition and conscious at a hospital, where he was receiving oxygen but was not on a ventilator, said his spokesman James Slack. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab was designated to run the country in the meantime.