Everett company helps Ford make ventilators amid coronavirus pandemic

EVERETT, Wash. -- A local company is working overtime to help make ventilator parts during the coronavirus pandemic.

Normally the 17 employees at Toolless produce plastic housing for various medical devices, but now they're focusing on ventilator housing.

Whatever they are able to produce by Friday will be shipped to Ford where thousands of ventilators will be made.

Toolless has had to set other customers aside to get this project done. But they say they're proud to be a part of our state's effort to step up.