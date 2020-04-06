Memorial procession honors Washington State Trooper killed in line of duty

CHEHALIS, Wash. — Trucks of all sizes, cars, and motorcycles formed a memorial procession on Sunday from Chehalis to Adna to remember Washington State Patrol Trooper Justin Schaffer who was killed in the line of duty on March 24.

Q13 Photojournalist Michael Driver created this video showing the tremendous convoy of support:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Prosecutors have filed murder charges against the man accused of hitting and killing Schaffer while fleeing law enforcement.

On March 24, Trooper Justin Schaffer was attempting to deploy spike strips to bring the pursuit to a stop when the fleeing vehicle hit him on Interstate 5 in Chehalis, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Schaffer was taken to a Centralia hospital where he died.

The suspect, William David Thompson, was arrested further down I-5.

Prosecutors charged Thompson with 1st-degree aggravated murder, second-degree attempted murder, 1st-degree robbery, 1st-degree assault, 2nd-degree assault, attempt to elude police, driving with a suspended license, driving while license revoked and driving without an interlock.

Schaffer, 28, joined the State Patrol in late 2013. Information on a memorial service will be released at a later time.

A fund for the family has been set up at Chase Bank.