Law enforcement surprise Marysville girl with drive-by parade on her 4th birthday

Video by Q13 Photojournalist Scott Hopson

MARYSVILLE, Wash. -- Law enforcement in Snohomish County teamed up for a very special surprise this weekend for a little girl celebrating her birthday.

Four-year-old Emma Johnston thought she wasn't going to have a party because of coronavirus concerns. Her grandfather says she wants to be a police officer when she grows up. When law enforcement in Snohomish County heard that, they made sure Emma's birthday was extra special.

Washington State Patrol Troopers, Marysville Police, Tulalip Tribal Police, Lake Stevens Police, Snohomish County Sheriff's deputies, Everett Police and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officers all showed up for a law enforcement parade of vehicles past her home and to drop off some birthday gifts.

Happy Birthday, Emma!