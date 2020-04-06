British Prime Minister Johnson in intensive care unit

LONDON (AP) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to the intensive care unit of a London hospital after his coronavirus symptoms worsened.

Johnson’s office says Johnson is conscious and does not require ventilation at the moment.

Johnson was admitted to St. Thomas’ Hospital late Sunday, 10 days after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

On his Twitter account, Johnson said at the time of his diagnosis that he had developed mild symptoms and was self-isolating.

“Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this,” Johnson wrote.

In a video, Johnson said he was experiencing a temperature and a persistent cough, which are key symptoms of the virus, and that he took a test on the advice of the country’s chief medical officer, Chris Whitty.

“I’ve taken a test. That has come out positive,” he said, adding that he was working from home and self-isolating. “And that’s entirely the right thing to do.”

Johnson has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputize for him since being admitted to the hospital.