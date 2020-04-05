Warmer temps, ample April sunshine on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Finally, some pleasant weather ahead!

It actually looks dry this whole week for the metro at least.

Monday starts out with a little fog but the day looks nice, enjoy! Low will be near 39 and high near 57.

Tuesday looks lovely with ample April sunshine!!

Wednesday looks dry and pleasant. Thursday will jump up into the lower 60s: beautiful spring weather!

Friday and weekend look dry for the metro but some showers for the coast and mountains.

Overall the weekend will be pretty good. This is a nice stretch of better days ahead, especially since it has been so chilly lately.