Before facing Jordan Babineaux on our weekly "Trivia Challenge," Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs caught up with Q13 Fox Sports Director Aaron Levine about what he's up to during this social distancing period and what the Seahawks have done so far in free agency.

Diggs also discussed his approach to an upcoming season that has an uncertain timeline, given the current COVID-19 crisis. Interview above.