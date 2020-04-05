More than 300 deaths reported in Washington as virus cases top 7,500

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington health authorities say the number of deaths from COVID-19 in the state has reached 310.

The state Department of Health released updated figures Saturday that also showed 625 new confirmed cases in Washington, bringing the total to 7,591.

The latest numbers come as Americans brace for what the nation’s top doctor warned Sunday would be “the hardest and saddest week” of their lives while Britain assumed the unwelcome mantle of deadliest coronavirus hotspot in Europe after a record 24-hour jump in deaths that surpassed even hard-hit Italy.

“This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment,” U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams told “Fox News Sunday.”

New York City, the U.S. epicenter of the pandemic, saw a glimmer of hope, with Gov. Andrew Cuomo saying that daily deaths had dropped slightly, along with intensive care admissions and the number of patients who needed breathing tubes inserted.

Still, he warned that it was “too early to tell” the significance of those numbers.