Olympia teen fears her medical treatment will be impacted by COVID-19

OLYMPIA, WA – A teenage girl in Olympia is asking the community to take the risks of the coronavirus seriously so that she can continue her own medical treatment.

Kayleigh Lormor is 15-years-old girl. She says she is like most teenagers, except for the fact that it is a miracle she is still alive.

“That’s what they told us, don’t expect a second birthday,” said Cyndi Lormor, Kayleigh’s mom.

Kayleigh was born with spinal muscular atrophy, a genetic disease that causes the muscles to deteriorate.

Her parents, Dean and Cyndi, say they celebrated every moment of Kayleigh’s first couple years because they didn’t know how long they would have with their daughter.

“Once she had her second birthday we stood outside with a whole bunch of balloons; we’ve been waiting for two years for this to happen, and now it’s time to live,” said Cyndi Lormor.

Since then, they have fought every day for her.

Recently, they began using a treatment that the family says is helping Kayleigh improve. However, due to the coronavirus, the family says the hospital is not providing the treatment.

“If she doesn’t get this injection, her life is at stake,” said Cyndi Lormor.

Lormor says she told her daughter to speak out and use her voice.

So, Kayleigh posted to Facebook. She asked the community to take the risks of COVID-19 seriously, if not for their own sakes, for people, like her, who are impacted by it as well.

“She finally gets a chance to live, and I don’t want that taken from her,” said Cyndi Lormor.

The Lormors say Kayleigh’s treatment date is scheduled for May 11th.

They say they do not have any other options for treatment for Kayleigh.