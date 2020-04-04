Mild weather continues as Seattle has 13th day in a row of below-average temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Expect partly sunny skies on Saturday and highs near 52 degrees, making it the 13th straight day of below-average temperatures in Seattle.

The average high is 57 degrees and we'll get there next week! Some showers are possible south of Seattle in our southern counties later in the afternoon.

There is a chance for showers Sunday, but nothing significant. Most of our locations will be dry. Highs will be warmer near 55.

High pressure will bring sunshine next week and warmer temperatures. Upper 50s on Monday and Tuesday, lower 60s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Heads up for those suffering allergies, look out for pollen!