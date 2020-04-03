Ryan Hernandez: Hunt for convicted felon after police find stolen guns inside his car during traffic stop



WANTED IN KING COUNTY —

Police say convicted felon, Ryan Hernandez, had firearms, a knife, and drug pipes inside his vehicle, but no license plates on the outside.

That problem, along with making a right without using his turn signal got him stopped by Renton Police in November.

He tried lying to them about his name, claiming to be from California and not having an ID on him.

Officers ordered him out of his car and spotted a .40 Smith and Weston handgun in plain sight. “They did a search warrant of the car, turned out there was another firearm in the car. There was one right next to the driver’s center console, there was also one underneath the driver’s seat. Both of those came back stolen. So, not only is he not supposed to be in possession of a firearm, he had two of them and both of them were stolen,” said King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbott.

Hernandez was booked into jail, released, and now he has a bench warrant for his arrest for failing to appear in King County court on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.

His rap sheet includes convictions for possession of a dangerous weapon, theft, possession of stolen property and DUI.

He’s 44 years old, 5’7” and weighs 140 pounds.

King County Sheriff’s detectives say he’s known to hangout in Renton and Tacoma.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone that you can download for free to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.