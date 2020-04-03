Help ID bold storage lot truck thieves who used bolt cutters to break-in in broad daylight

WANTED IN SEATAC —

If you can identify this truck thief in SeaTac, Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000.

On March 23rd, he entered an RV storage lot across the street from North SeaTac Park, located the vehicle he wanted to steal, ran back out and then he and his buddy drove around to the front of the lot and cut the front gate with bolt cutters. He stole the truck that was later recovered in Des Moines. The ignition was damaged.

“It’s so creepy and icky and that they were so brazen to come in over the lunch hour and do that and disrespect the property rights here, as well as the ownership, to be pulling off a criminal act in the daylight is just totally despicable,” said Merrill Ames who has owned the lot for more than 20 years. The truck belongs to his wife’s sister.

"We want to catch these guys bad, because we know if we don`t catch them they`re going to continue to steal cars and they`ll probably start breaking in, if they haven`t already started breaking into houses, businesses, whatever. It appears that they know what they were doing. He was able to start this truck within minutes and had it out of the lot without a key. When he walked in you could see him holding a tool in his hands, so he was already prepared to steal something, he just had to figure out what to steal," said King County Sheriff's Sgt. Ryan Abbott.

If you know these suspects, you will remain anonymous. Send any photos and information you have about him through the P3 Tips App that you can download to your cell phone for free or at www.P3Tips.com. You can also call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).