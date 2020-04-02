Singing, dancing and cooking: How Seattle athletes are entertaining their fans amid a pandemic

SEATTLE — Sports are a form of entertainment, which makes the athletes themselves, well, entertainers.

So, in a time when there are no sports to play, in a time when everyone seems just a little stir crazy – that entertainment has continued in many forms.

There’s the singing, the dancing, the cooking and, of course, the gaming.

From Russell Wilson and Walter Jones showing us their family moves to Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe belting out Avril Lavigne tunes, to DK Metcalf helping us whip up some dinner, our hometown superstars are giving us ways to cope:

With or without sports, life goes on. And while sports remain on hold, a special thanks goes out to our favorite athletes for continuing to play the role of entertainer.