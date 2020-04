RENTON, Wash. — There were almost 181,975 new unemployment claims filed last week in the state of Washington.

That’s a 41% jump over the previous week. It’s also a 3,513% increase over the same period a year ago. It’s also seven times higher than the peak of the great recession of 2008, 2009.

You talk to people who can’t work right now, you can hear the pain, the fear, and the frustration — as shared by a single mother in Renton, caring four young children and a self-employed landscaper. Watch: