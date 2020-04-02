Bike Works is back open and providing services to essential workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – A bike shop that’s been around for a quarter of a century is back open after closing its door for most of March.

“We closed right away when we started to see the writing on the wall,” said Elise Hirschi, works at Bike Works. “We’re not actually interacting with customers face-to-face right now.”

Hirschi works in a communications and fundraising role for the bike and repair shop that is also a non-profit in Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood.

The shop on S. Ferdinand St. is in a yellow house with a big sign above its door.

For years, it has served the community in offering volunteers an opportunity to refurbish donated bikes to be given away free.

The organization provides free education opportunities to both children and adults. It also rescues bikes that are headed for the landfill.

“Part of our whole mission is to make cycling and bike repair accessible and especially now in a time of crisis,” said Hirschi. “We’re going the extra mile to make sure anybody who needs bike repair services can get them.”

That includes a 50 percent discount for people working in healthcare, social services and at the grocery store.

Right now sales are only happening online, and repairs are by appointment only so there’s no chance for crossover with customers.

“We have a detailed system where we disinfect the bikes before they come in the shop and disinfecting them before they go out,” said Hirschi.

The state considers bikes an essential way of getting around, and Bike Works also considers it a healthy way to log and keep a healthy distance.

“Riding bikes is a good way to get exercise and freedom and independence and joy while practicing social distancing,” said Hirschi.

The shop said it plans on getting its bike-mobile out in the community soon, to provide on-the-go bike repair services in neighborhoods like South Seattle and Rainier Beach.