Wanted burglary suspects facing charge of violating Washington governor’s ‘stay-at-home’ order, say police

GIG HARBOR, WASH — Police in Gig Harbor say a couple accused of breaking into a Target store Tuesday night during an attempted burglary is each facing a charge of Violation of an Order of the Governor in a State of Emergency. Gov. Jay Inslee has ordered all Washington state residents to avoid leaving their homes until April 8 to avoid spreading the Coronavirus. Violation of the order is a Gross Misdemeanor.

Detectives say they identified the suspects from surveillance video at the Target store in Puyallup as 24-year-old Roman Kanonik and 23 year old Kayla Kupcsak. The two are already suspects in 29 open investigations in Washington and Oregon with charges including Organized Retail Theft, Burglary and Theft 3rd degree. Detectives say the cases are currently also under review for Federal charges.

Gig Harbor Police have been looking for the couple since Friday when detectives say Kanonik went into the back room of a Target store, used a crowbar to pry open a vault for electronics and stole $21,000 worth of iPhones. Police say he ran out the emergency exit where a Shark Gray Acura was waiting for him. The vehicle’s front bumper appears to have primer paint on it. Investigators suspect Kupscak was behind the wheel.

Detectives say they have probable cause in Pierce County to arrest him for Burglary 2nd Degree, Theft in the 1st Degree and now for violating the governor’s order.

Police estimate the couple has stolen more than $150,000 worth of goods over the past four months from Walmart, Target and other stores. The two are wanted by law enforcement in Gig Harbor, Lacey, Everett, Pasco, Kitsap County, King County, Yelm, Covington, Chehalis, Shelton and Battleground, Oregon.

Gig Harbor Police say they will respond immediately to any tip that helps officers locate the couple. Please call 911 if you see either of them. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Tacoma\Pierce County at 1-800-222-TIPS or through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone.

Anyone with information can also contact Gig Harbor Police Det. Patrick Sam at (253) 853-8254 or Det. Tray Federici (253) 853-2421.