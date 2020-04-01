Sounders FC sets up relief fund for struggling businesses near CenturyLink Field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Seattle Sounders FC is launching a targeted relief effort in the fight against COVID-19.

The organization is establishing the Seattle Sounders FC Relief Fund, aimed primarily at supporting people, non-profits and small businesses in the neighborhoods surrounding CenturyLink Field that have been adversely impacted by the postponement of the 2020 MLS.

These districts include SoDo, Pioneer Square and the Chinatown-International District. The Hanauer Family is providing an initial investment of $500,000 to the fund.

“The Sounders were born here in Seattle over 40 years ago, and we wouldn’t be the club we have become without the support we’ve always found in this amazing and vibrant community,” said Sounders FC Majority Owner Adrian Hanauer. “Now, as our world faces the new and unprecedented challenges presented by COVID-19, it’s our responsibility to step up and give back to the community in a meaningful way. Through the Sounders FC Relief Fund, we aim to provide direct support to those who need it most. My mother and I are proud to be able to begin the funding for this incredibly vital project.”

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC RELIEF FUND

The fund is intended to support a range of needs, from groceries to rent assistance and monetary packages that will fund the following priorities:

Direct support of resources to shift workers and service providers in and around CenturyLink Field, and in neighborhood businesses that support and serve fans on matchday.

Direct resources to small business owners to pay their critical expenses during this crisis so that they can stay in business and keep their doors open.

Direct resources to non-profits that serve and support individuals and small businesses in the South Downtown neighborhoods of SoDo, Pioneer Square and the Chinatown-International District.

Sounders players have joined the effort thanks to an idea by Harry Shipp. He connected with a company called Shot Call so players like Cristian & Alex Roldan, Stefan Frei, Jordan Morris and Shipp can challenge fans to play video games virtually with them. The money from these game sessions are going to the Sounders FC COVID-19 Relief Fund as well.

Those wishing to help can visit this link to learn more and to donate.