COVID-19 in Washington: Links and resources to help you during coronavirus pandemic

Small tornado touches down in southeastern Washington

Posted 9:20 AM, April 1, 2020, by
Data pix.

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — A small tornado appeared to touch down just north of Richland on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

People emailed photos and videos to the agency that show a rotating dark cloud column that appears to touch the ground, the Tri-City Herald reported.

Meteorologists checked radar images and saw possible evidence of a tornado between 2:30 and 2:45 p.m.

People in Benton City reported a hail storm and strong winds between 3 and 3:30 p.m.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.

Tornadoes are rare in Washington state.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.