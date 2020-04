Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Wash. -- One person is dead and another person is injured after an armed robbery and shooting in Auburn.

Police said it happened Tuesday night at an automotive store in the 3500 block of C Street NE near Auburn Way North.

A store clerk was shot in the chest and died at the scene. Another person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Police did not say whether the person taken to the hospital was a suspect, but they did say no one is in custody.