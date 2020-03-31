UW model shows April 19 peak for coronavirus in Washington state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Dr. Kathy Lofy, state health officer with the Washington Department of Health, said on Tuesday that a University of Washington data model estimates that the state COVID-19 outbreak will peak around April 19.

That’s when the state might see the highest number of cases, she said, adding that cases and deaths are continuing to rise although not exponentially.

Testing has increased around the state which Lofy said explains why the number of confirmed cases per day jumped from some 200 to 250 earlier this month to 500 to 600 per day starting late last week. More importantly, Lofy said, the proportion of tests that are positive every day has also risen from 6% or 7% to 8% or 9%.

“This suggests an increase of the virus in the state,” she said, emphasizing that people should continue to comply with the stay home order issued by Gov. Jay Inslee last week.

She said while the majority of virus activity had been focused in King and Snohomish counties it is now being detected all over the state including 108 outbreaks of the virus at long-term care facilities.