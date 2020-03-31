Bicoastal brothers work to create shield masks for COVID-19 response

SEATTLE – As healthcare providers scramble to find personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic, two brothers on opposite ends of the country are using creativity to help fill the high demand.

Dr. Daniel Summers of Children’s Medical Office in North Andover, Massachusetts, said his office ordered medical supplies to restock their low inventory. However, they were worried the shipment would not arrive in time to fill their need. Summers said his office was among others across the country feeling the strain of the shortage.

“They’re having to scramble, they’re having to figure out ways of putting together as best as they can, alternatives or substitutes, supply chains being really unclear. And it’s a situation that’s been really difficult in a variety of settings for a variety of people,” said Summers.

Shield masks are also part of the shortage. Summers explained without them, healthcare providers can’t safely perform specific medical procedures in the outbreak. To make sure those that need treatment don’t get left behind, he said his partner suggested he create his own shield masks.

“She sent me a link, and I sent it to my brother and said can you make these? And he said yes, he can because that’s the kind of skill-set he’s got,” said Summers.

His brother, who lives in Seattle, used a 3D Printer to create 12 plastic frames for the masks. Then his brother shipped the frames to Summers, more than 3,000 miles away in New England.

“He sent me a link for some instructions on how to make the actual plastic part that’s the shield itself. And I spent the weekend draining seltzer bottles and getting good at cutting out the plastic shield part and making them for my colleagues,” said Summers.

A few empty bottles, elastic headbands, a 3D Printer and their bi-coastal collaboration created masks for Summers and all his staff. He said creativity is just one of several ways people are coming together to support those on the front line of the outbreak.

“One of my colleagues—her mother sewed cloth isolation gowns for us to put over our scrubs. So, we’ve been trying to come up with ways to make sure that we’re able to be as protected as possible to deliver as much care as possible,” said Summers.

By making their own masks and community donations, Summers said his office now has all the supplies needed to safely continue their work.

“Make sure that we are able to see patients and protect our staff. And still give all the care we possibly can without compromising anybody’s health,” said Summers.