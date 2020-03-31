Snoqualmie Valley School District expands free meal program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. -- The Snoqualmie Valley School District has expanded its free meal delivery service to make sure no child goes hungry while school is closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, the district added five buses to make stops at 16 neighborhoods, offering grab and go lunch and breakfast to students and families unable to travel to the original four curbside delivery locations at area elementary schools.

Since the expansion, the district says it has been able to feed more students.

"We've been averaging 550 meals for the first week. Yesterday, we offered 735 meals, so a large increase," said SVSD Assistant Superintendent Ryan Stokes.

The additional bus delivery will run during the midday hours, Monday through Friday. Students must be present to receive meals and the district is asking them to pick up their meals at the back of the bus.

"That way we're trying to keep social distancing. So the staff that are delivering are going to place the meals in the back of the bus and the students pick them up there," said Stokes.

In addition, the district has partnered with Helping Hands Weekend Backpack Program to offer groceries for students to take home over the weekend. It's also working with the Snoqualmie Valley Food Bank for dinner and other food needs for local families.

Stokes says the show of support proves it really does take a village to take care of the Valley's kids.

"Having them see a familiar face and getting a meal and letting students know people out there care for them, because they really are cared for. We have a lot of people in this community who love the students of our valley," said Stokes.

Click here for the bus route and schedule.