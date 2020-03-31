‘I burst into tears’: State trooper gives cardiologist N95 masks instead of speeding ticket

Like most drivers would, Dr. Sarosh Ashraf Janjua was expecting a speeding ticket when she was pulled over in Minnesota.

The Massachusetts cardiologist said she drives to the state every month for work.

But instead of a ticket, the state trooper gave Janjua five N95 face masks, valuable items for health care professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic, FOX 2 Detroit reports.

Janjua wrote about her experience on Facebook, detailing how the trooper initially took her license and told her it was irresponsible for her to be speeding. According to her Facebook post, the trooper noted that if she had gotten into an accident, she would have taken up already stretched hospital resources and would not herself be in a position to help patients.

The trooper did not end up giving Janjua a ticket, letting her off with a warning instead.

“As I sputtered to apologize and say thank you, he reached in to hand me what I assumed was my license back,” Janjua wrote. “It wasn’t until my hand had closed around what he was giving me that its unexpected bulkiness drew my eyes to it.”

The trooper gave Janjua five precious N95 masks.

“I burst into tears. And though it may just have been the cold wind, I think he teared up a little as well, before wishing me well and walking away.”