Man shot, killed in Lynnwood, possibly over parking dispute

LYNNWOOD, Wash. -- A Federal Way man was shot and killed in a Lynnwood area neighborhood Saturday night, possibly after a dispute over parking.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded about 11 p.m. Saturday (March 28) to reports of someone being shot in the 3300 block of 203rd Street SW.

The victim, a 37-year-old Federal Way man who was visiting someone in the neighborhood, died at the scene.

Witnesses told deputies that the victim and one of the neighbors had an altercation before the shooting, possibly over parking.

A 27-year-old man has been booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

Detectives said they will release more information as the investigation continues.