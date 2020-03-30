Driver on the Street: ‘Caring for Kids’ for more than four decades

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — In this week’s Driver on the Street, photojournalist Michael Driver introduces us to an all-volunteer organization in Lakewood that’s been changing lives for more than 40 years.
Diane Formoso started Caring for Kids decades ago, when she watched a little girl board a bus on a cold morning without a coat on.
Since then, Diane and countless volunteers have provided tens of thousands of school supplies, shoes, food, presents and more to underprivileged students in Clover Park, Steilacoom and University Place.
Like so many other organizations, the coronavirus pandemic has forced Diane's team to shift accordingly.
Just recently, they gave the Clover Park School District $6,000 worth of school supplies to make take-home kits for kids.
