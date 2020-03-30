Angel of the Winds Arena converts to COVID-19 quarantine site

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERETT, Wash. -- Angel of the Winds Arena in downtown Everett will house Snohomish County's first temporary COVID-19 quarantine and isolation site for people experiencing homelessness or for those unable to recover in their own homes.

According to Snohomish County Government, people who opt to use the facility will be directed to stay there until they are cleared by the Snohomish Health District, which could be anywhere from a few days to two weeks or longer, depending on the circumstances.

It will house people who have been exposed to COVID-19 and are awaiting test results, as well as people who have tested positive for the virus.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office will oversee 24/7 security at the arena, with six commissioned officers and four-seven security guards.

“Isolating those who are considered infectious and quarantining those who have been exposed and may become infectious will reduce transmission, which is essential to avoid overwhelming our medical system and ultimately limiting care for everyone,” said Dr. Gary Goldbaum, former Health Officer for Snohomish County and one of the medical officers who will oversee medical aspects of the operation of the facility.

It's the first site of its kind in Snohomish, but other similar sites have opened in King County.

Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers said additional sites might be needed in the county as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

“We must come together as a community to ensure we are controlling the spread of COVID-19,” Somers said. “Similar facilities may be necessary across the county and we appreciate the City of Everett’s willingness to do their part to help control the spread of this pandemic."