WATCH LIVE: FOX presents iHeart Living Room Concert for America

Donations can be made at these links: FeedingAmerica.org or 1strcf.org

Sir Elton John will host the “iHeart Living Room Concert for America” on Sunday, March 29 at 6 p.m. PT on Q13 FOX.

Presented by and airing on FOX, the benefit event will feature remote performances from esteemed artists such as:

Alicia Keys

Backstreet Boys

Billie Eilish

Billie Joe Armstrong

Camila Cabello

Dave Grohl

H.E.R.

Mariah Carey

Sam Smith

Tim McGraw

Viewers can also look forward to special appearances from:

Ciara

Demi Lovato

Lizzo

Russell Wilson

The benefit will support the fight to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus and to celebrate the resilience and strength of the nation during the pandemic and will pay tribute to the professionals who are dutifully working to help those whose lives have been impacted by the virus.

Considering that social distancing and stay-at-home guidelines have been implemented in major metropolitan areas across the United States, it’s not possible to have all of the chart-topping artists assemble on one stage for a benefit performance. Instead, each artist will be performing from the safety of their own home, using their own equipment, filmed with their own cell phones.

Viewers will also be encouraged to donate during the special to one of two charities: Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation, two organizations that have been helping those in need during the pandemic.