This week on “The Divide”: U.S. Representative Dr. Kim Schrier (D-Washington) discusses whether Americans got a big enough piece of the $2 trillion stimulus package.

Plus: Will forced isolation be necessary amid Coronavirus crisis? King County Executive Dow Constantine discusses.

Also: “Small Business Sunday” continues with a look at San Juan Island Fishing Charters.

Commentary: Honoring the sacrifice of Washington State Patrol Trooper Justin Schaffer.

Watch the full episode here: