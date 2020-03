Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was supposed to be a big weekend for both the Mariners and UW Softball. The Mariners were scheduled to start their season at T-Mobile Park and UW Softball was scheduled for a big Pac-12 showdown with Oregon at Husky Softball Stadium.

Instead, with both teams sidelined because of COVID-19, they go head-to-head on our Q It Up Sports Trivia Challenge.

Mariners broadcaster Dave Sims faced UW Softball head coach Heather Tarr. Who won? Video above.